BLACKPINK under fire for dance missteps

K-POP group BLACKPINK has resumed its touring schedule with a bang and accompanied by new songs. However, members of the supergroup, currently on their first tour in four years, have come under fire over their imperfect dance choreography.

The group’s first Born Pink concert as part of their world tour took place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Oct 16, but unfortunately, fans seemed a little less than pleased over seeing them performing onstage.

Video clips taken during the concert show certain BLACKPINK members forgetting their choreography and being unsynchronised in the timing of their dance steps, leaving many fans disappointed.

Some netizens described the performance as “bad,“ “a mess,“ and speculated that the girls lacked practice.

Presently, the girls are on tour throughout the United States, and their next show will be in Chicago from Nov 10-11. The group is expected to perform in Malaysia on March 4, 2023, at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Despite the apparent issues, we are confident that by the time they reach here, they will get their act together and deliver an unforgettable performance for local fans.