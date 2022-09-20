Blake Lively shares pregnancy photos, takes power from paparazzi

IN a move against the paparazzi “swarming around her house”, actress Blake Lively has shared photos of herself on social media, immediately devaluing any images the paparazzi may have taken.

The A Simple Favor star revealed late last week that she was expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, and on Saturday, she took to Instagram to post photos from private celebrations of her pregnancy, which included photos of her exposed pregnant belly, as well as shots with loved ones including husband Reynolds, her close friend and collaborator Taylor Swift, and sister Robyn Lively.

The Gossip Girl alum captioned the post: “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

It’s not the first salvo the actress has fired against the paparazzi, as she had been outspoken against its members who have no reservations about photographing celebrities’ children.

She made mention of this fact in her Instagram post, adding: “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them.”