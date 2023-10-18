Blend of fantasy and violence in The Continental

THE Continental is a highly anticipated three-part event that delves into the origin of the iconic hotel-for-assassins at the heart of the John Wick universe. The story follows a young Winston Scott as he navigates the gritty and perilous landscape of 1970s New York City to confront a past he thought he had left behind.
Winston embarks on a perilous journey through the enigmatic underworld of the Continental Hotel, aiming to claim the establishment where he will eventually ascend to power. In this thrilling narrative, Cormac, portrayed by Mel Gibson, emerges as a menacing, ruthless, yet charming figure.
He serves as the current manager of The Continental Hotel, a pivotal role in the criminal hierarchy. Cormac had once been the criminal mentor to Winston and Frankie Scott during their youth.
However, when Frankie steals something of immense value from Cormac’s superiors, it sets in motion a chain of events that leads to Winston’s abduction and return to New York. As the story unfolds, we witness Cormac’s mounting desperation, simmering lunacy and explosive anger.
In an interview, Gibson provides insight into The Continental and his character, Cormac, emphasising the unique world of the series and blending fantasy with intense violence. He highlights the importance of audience engagement with the protagonists and the complexities of the characters, making it challenging to distinguish between good and bad.
Gibson also describes Cormac’s character, a mentor or tormentor to Winston and Frankie, and the pivotal role of the coin press in the story, representing the currency necessary to exist in this treacherous world.
He touches on the setting of 1970s New York City, with its gritty and dark atmosphere, offering a backdrop inspired by ‘70s cinema and capturing the essence of the era. Director Albert Hughes speaks about The Continental as a prequel spin-off of the John Wick film series, set in 1970s New York.
He describes the series as a surreal, fun and wild experience, mirroring the John Wick films’ unique world with its own rules, colours and sounds. Hughes emphasises that film series fans will appreciate the origins of beloved characters and hints at Easter eggs related to John Wick’s backstory.
Hughes and his co-creator, Kirk Ward, discuss the influences that shaped the series, blending elements from ‘80s movies with the styles of filmmakers like Sergio Leone, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.
The series’ setting in 1970s New York is crucial in defining its tone, offering a blend of neo-noir aesthetics and a dark, cynical underbelly. Hughes reveals the challenges of living up to fan expectations and how they aimed never to bore the audience, incorporating elements in each scene to captivate viewers.
He discusses Winston’s character arc, which undergoes significant transformation due to a tragic event, making him a dynamic and enigmatic character. Director Charlotte Brandstrom shares her approach to entering an already-established universe and the importance of strong character-driven narratives.
She explains the choice of setting the series in the 1970s, offering a glimpse into Winston’s childhood and the events that led to the creation of the Continental Hotel. Brandstrom elaborates on the character of Jenkins, an elderly assassin with a unique story and relationship with other characters.
She highlights the progress made for gender parity in directing, stating that experienced female directors can help open doors for aspiring women in the industry. The Continental: From the World of John Wick promises to be a thrilling addition to the John Wick universe, exploring the origins of well-known characters while offering a unique blend of fantasy, violence, and an immersive ‘70s New York setting.
The creative team and cast are dedicated to delivering a captivating and character-driven narrative that will engage both existing fans and newcomers to this world of assassins and intrigue.