Blend of fantasy and violence in The Continental

THE Continental is a highly anticipated three-part event that delves into the origin of the iconic hotel-for-assassins at the heart of the John Wick universe. The story follows a young Winston Scott as he navigates the gritty and perilous landscape of 1970s New York City to confront a past he thought he had left behind.

Winston embarks on a perilous journey through the enigmatic underworld of the Continental Hotel, aiming to claim the establishment where he will eventually ascend to power. In this thrilling narrative, Cormac, portrayed by Mel Gibson, emerges as a menacing, ruthless, yet charming figure.

He serves as the current manager of The Continental Hotel, a pivotal role in the criminal hierarchy. Cormac had once been the criminal mentor to Winston and Frankie Scott during their youth.

However, when Frankie steals something of immense value from Cormac’s superiors, it sets in motion a chain of events that leads to Winston’s abduction and return to New York. As the story unfolds, we witness Cormac’s mounting desperation, simmering lunacy and explosive anger.

In an interview, Gibson provides insight into The Continental and his character, Cormac, emphasising the unique world of the series and blending fantasy with intense violence. He highlights the importance of audience engagement with the protagonists and the complexities of the characters, making it challenging to distinguish between good and bad.