Blind knitter shows her fighting spirit

WHEN Pang Phey Shuang, fondly known as Patricia among friends, lost her eyesight in 2017 as a result of blood clots in both eyes, she felt utterly devastated, but with the support of her family and friends, she managed to find solace in knitting.

Finally, her attractive designs caught the attention of members of the public and sold well at bazaars, bringing her much-needed income. Today, life has turned around for Pang and she works with Caleb Eee, her partner, who supports her by helping to sell the knitted items online and also at bazaars.

Eee, who was born blind, met Pang in 2019 and felt compassion for her dilemma while admiring her fighting spirit. They became close friends, and Eee confessed how he fell in love with her. Eventually they became a couple, helping each other out on a daily basis, both at home and in selling Pang’s knitted items.

“It is definitely challenging for Pang as her health progressively became worse with time, and her kidneys also eventually failed, forcing her to go on dialysis. Together we face daily challenges as she needs emotional support.

“We share many hobbies together, such as singing and eventually my plan is to marry Pang, most probably next year, and find our happiness together.

“Her biggest challenge is her health and it has been a hard journey from the time she lost sight in both her eyes to eventual dialysis, but she remains positive,” said Eee, who works at a bank in a regular job and earns a steady income.

Eee, who recently turned 50, trained after his receiving his high school diploma at the Gurney Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur and, with great perseverance, secured a variety of jobs where he could earn an independent living. As Pang’s dialysis took a financial toll on her finances, Eee realised it was important for her to feel a sense of independence from earning her own income.

He then continued to help her in whatever way he could. Throughout her sudden onset of blindness, Pang looked for ways to earn an income and discovered her hobby of knitting. Various cartoon characters such as Minions and Sponge box square pants-themed knitting seemed popular among her friends.