Board games galore

LOCATED in Damansara Perdana, Number Eight Board Games & Cafe is one of many board game shops, cafes, and rental services in the Klang Valley. However, during the movement control order (MCO), it began to offer something different, a rent-a-game-to-take-home service. The types of board games we are talking about here are not the ones that we usually see in big box toy stores. Wayne Lee from Number Eight Board Games & Cafe explained: “Most Malaysians know about Monopoly, Uno, and chess, and it makes them think that board games are quite traditional. “However, there are actually far more types of board games beyond that. Currently, we have more than 400 board games in our café for people to play with, and we are actively increasing our board games collection over time.”

A selection of contemporary board games at Number Eight Board Games & Cafe. – Courtesy of Wayne Lee

Lee added that Number Eight Board Games & Cafe began when a group of friends opened the cafe in 2018, part of a natural evolution of their enthusiasm for board games, a pastime that gave them hours of camraderie, fun, and adventure. “[In my] experience, board gaming really is a good gathering activity for everyone as people will laugh, think, and complete the adventure together,” said Lee. Most board games are social by nature and the pandemic has put this hobby into jeopardy. A group of friends, sometimes even strangers, sitting around a table, talking to each other, exchanging game components, is just how most board games are played. It would be almost impossible to keep physical distance and make sure every component is disinfected during play. And these games are not cheap either.

Staff teaching players how to play at the cafe (before the MCO). – Courtesy of Wayne Lee

Some experienced board gamers may turn towards free-to-play printable solitaire board games. This can be a lot of fun. But, you will need a computer with an internet connection and a printer, or know someone with a printer, to print out the games. “During this pandemic, most businesses are affected, including board game cafes. Due to the nature of our café which is more towards social gatherings and bonding sessions, we are not allowed to operate as usual during this period,” said Lee. Like many other businesses, Number Eight Board Games & Cafe turned to the internet to continue its business, and was rewarded with a spike in sales. People still want to play their board games at home. “In these social distancing times, although we are unable to meet our friends, it is a good opportunity to spend valuable time with our family by playing board games,” said Lee.

Here, friends can gather, drink coffee and play board games. – Courtesy of Wayne Lee

“There are a lot of board games in this world where you can’t imagine how special the game’s mechanism is; there are strategy games, cooperative games, reflex games, party games, bluffing games, and even classic to high-end designer games. “We very much appreciate and feel impressed by all board game designers who created all these fun bonding activities for us,” he added. Understanding that board game enthusiasts would still want to partake in their favourite pastime at home, they introduced Home Rent Games. These are board games that you can rent, to take home and play.

The Number Eight Board Games & Cafe game library. – Courtesy of Wayne Lee