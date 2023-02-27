Boba Fett set to appear in Mandalorian S3

THE upcoming season of The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 1, has already generated an immense amount of fan interest. However, the hype might just go through the roof, with the recent revelation that a fan favourite character will be making an appearance.

A post shared by Star Wars’ Hong Kong Facebook account hypes up the season’s upcoming premiere, a translation of its message reading: “The original team is back in a big way. Mandalorian [Din Djarin] and [Grogu] are about to unveil a new adventure!”

However, the translated post continues: “Add the amazing bounty hunter [Boba Fett] with other old allies and new enemies!” This appears to confirm that the gruff bounty hunter will show up in the upcoming season, which is already set to be heavy with other Mandalorians, as Din Djarin will be teaming up with former Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze and others for his return to the Mandalorian homeworld.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by Disney, an appearance by Boba Fett would be a nice touch, considering that Din Djarin made a surprise appearance in the spin off series The Book of Boba Fett, which was created to bridge the gap between The Mandalorian’s second and third seasons.

It doesn’t look as though the Mando-mania will end any time soon, as a second series of The Book of Boba Fett is currently in development, and season four of The Mandalorian will begin filming later this year.

Watch the official season three trailer of The Mandalorian here: