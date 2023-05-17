$!Bombs away!

Asia’s first immersive paint bomb game, Bomb Battle, launches in Malaysia, providing a new venue for fun, thrilling activities

Bomb Battle, founded by Datin Sheehan Tee and Tai Lee Chuen, promises to be one of the country’s most exciting entertainment rooms. – ALL PIX BY BOMB BATTLE

CONCEPT and game creator, Mission Group Ltd, launched its multiplayer real life video game experience called Bomb Battle at Berjaya Time Square Kuala Lumpur on May 9, 2023, making it the first of its kind in Asia. The thrilling journey includes five fully immersive arcade games that combine inspirations from action films, game shows, escape games, and esports to create an unrivaled gaming experience. Designed as the ultimate group entertainment destination, this high-tech game challenges players to put their skills to the test by defusing a ticking paint bomb within 75 minutes. Failing to do so results in a vibrant explosion of colours as players get drenched in paint, providing an adrenaline rush and a memorable experience that combines the thrill of video games with high-energy missions.

According to the Founder and CEO of Mission Group Limited, Datin Sheehan Tee, Bomb Battle is a family-friendly activity that combines excitement, intelligence, and skill. “The game features five unique rooms, each with three levels of difficulty, catering to players of all skill levels. We designed it to ensure that players are fully immersed in a real-life arcade game, creating an electrifying experience that they will never forget,” Datin Sheehan stated during the launch event. To elevate the player’s experience to the next level, Bomb Battle has partnered with GoPro as their Official Camera Partner. Using GoPros, players can effortlessly capture and record their gameplay, bringing life-like content home and sharing it with the world.

On top of that, the company has also partnered with Klook Malaysia as their official online travel agent to provide exclusive online ticketing services to their users, in addition to Hausboom as their official beverage partner. Not only does the game promise an exciting experience, but it also ensures the safety of all players by providing full-body hazmat suits and protective gears. The Bomb Battle experience is equipped with the company’s advanced touch screen, IoT system, and laser maze hardware, which provides a unique way to experience the intersection of technology and human social connection.

The official tickets for Bomb Battle will be available for purchase through their website as well as on Klook Malaysia. Malaysians can choose between two thrilling missions, the Bomb Mission or VIP Mission, with prices starting at RM89 per person. With plans to expand its brand both nationwide and internationally, starting with Selangor in just a few months, Bomb Battle is set to make a mark in the entertainment scene. The game promises to deliver an even more explosive and captivating entertainment experience for everyone.