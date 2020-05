THE book begins with a mother who is forced to make an impossible choice, and the rest of the book revolves around the repercussions of that choice.

Set against the backdrop of early Maoist China, the story begins when nine-year-old San San and her 12-year-old brother Ah Liam witness their grandmother taking a hammer to Chairman Mao’s portrait.

Ah Liam, who has taken up the revolutionary rhetoric, reports his grandmother. In order to escape repercussions caused by that one moment, San San’s mother packs up the entire family and tries to move them all to Hong Kong where San San’s father has been living all this while because of his business ties.

However, she is only allowed to get permits for three of them, and with a heavy heart leaves behind San San with servants, hoping to get the permit to bring San San to Hong Kong soon.

Once in Hong Kong, the family discovers that bringing across their last family member is impossible, and their only hope is to pay off smugglers to do it.

Back home, San San endures the horrors of the time and finds how good people can be executed easily by party members.

As the young girl tries to find a way to reunite with her family and fends for herself, her devastated mother discovers the truth about her husband, as well as the disastrous consequences of her hastily made decision to leave a child behind.

The story is riveting, but it would be better if the author concentrated on one or two main characters, instead of trying to introduce more than one subplot. Nonetheless, it is a good read, especially since San San is such a plucky heroine.