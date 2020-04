This book is essentially the sequel to The Question of Red (the Indonesian version is called Amba) that won the 2016 Literaturpreis, the literary prize given at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Fall Baby also works well as a standalone book. It revolves around Sri Kandi or Siri, who at age 40 discovers that the man she thought was her father was in fact her adoptive parent, and that she is the product of the relationship between her mother Amba, and Bhisma (characters who were featured in the previous book The Question of Red).

Confused by the revelations and also angry, Siri flies off to Berlin where she tries hard to rekindle her passion for art and comes up with a series of paintings that she wants to showcase in Jakarta, knowing full well they would cause an uproar.

The story also explores Siri’s relationship with her mother, her best friend turned nemesis Dara, and also with her estranged step-daughter Amalia who is embroiled in a scandal of her own.

Now and then the author touches upon an era in Indonesia that is still a very touchy subject, and she weaves it into the story in a way that helps us to understand why some characters are the way they are.

As protagonists go, Siri is complicated and much of her actions are questionable. However, these very same characteristics also make her very human.

Author Laksmi Pamuntjak also weaves in some Hindu mythology in a manner that is subtle, yet engaging.

After this book, you might want to look up The Question of Red.