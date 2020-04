THIS is another exciting new thriller in the Spider Shepherd series. It tells of Dan ‘Spider’ Shepherd’s career path as a soldier, cop, MI5 officer and how it has always put a strain on his family. So when Shepherd learns that MI5 is using teenagers as informants, he is not happy about the idea. But he is overruled by his boss.

As an undercover specialist, Shepherd is assigned to protect a 15-year-old schoolboy, Harry Dexter, who is being used to gather evidence against violent drug dealers and a right-wing terrorist group.

When the boy’s life is threatened, Shepherd has to step in and take the heat. He also volunteers to go undercover to infiltrate a terrorist group to learn more about their plans. And while Shepherd is busy dealing with his mission, he is simultaneously faced with a personal problem of his own.

Apparently, his son Liam has gotten into trouble with the Serbian Mafia after he tried to help Shepherd’s girlfriend Katra whose sister Mia, was kidnapped by the Serbs when she couldn’t pay back a loan she took from them.

And if Shepherd doesn’t intervene, both Liam and Katra’s lives will be in danger.

As far as police thrillers go, this one hits the ground running, quickly getting into the action of a surveillance operation going unexpectedly wrong.

Author Stephen Leather’s writing style is easy to follow as he offers a gripping story for his fans. Short Range was an enjoyable read and it will keep the reader engaged all the way to the end.