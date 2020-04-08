Book Review: Super Sidekicks: No Adults Allowed

THIS quirky and hilarious comic book by freelance Australian cartoonist Gavin Aung Than revolves around a group of super sidekicks who get tired of playing second fiddle to – and doing all the nasty chores for – their super hero bosses.

When martial arts expert Junior Justice (sidekick to the perfectly coiffed and appropriately-named Captain Perfect) calls for a meeting with fellow sidekicks Flygirl (she flies gracefully and speaks to insects) and Dinomite (a highly intelligent lizard who can turn into different dinosaurs) to form their own team, they are surprised to discover that supervillain Dr Enok’s latest creation, a pink blob called Goo, wants to join them too.

Initially viewed as dangerous, the Sidekicks realise that Goo is really a lovable and lonely creature who hates the violence that Dr Enok forces him to carry out on others, and just wants a new life and some new friends.

However, all their respective bosses are not through with them, and it is up to this motley group of sidekicks to stick together, and prove that they are super heroes in their own right too.

The story is suitable for young children as it celebrates the importance of accepting people for who they are and not what they look like.

Through Goo and Dinomite, the book also reminds us that friends can come in all forms.

While the cover is in colour, the pages inside are entirely in black and white. This is not really an issue as the story is very engaging.

This is the first book in a series (three issues thus far), and it is easy to get hooked on the adventures of these lovable sidekicks.