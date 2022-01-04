Boys Over Flowers gets Thai TV remake

THE legendary romantic comedy Boys Over Flowers is coming back to our screens, this time through a brand new Thai adaptation. This will be the fourth and latest remake of the critically-acclaimed shoujo manga series Hana Yori Dango by Yoko Kamio, which was first published in 1992.

The story was first adapted into the Taiwanese TV series Meteor Garden in 2001, and became a regional phenomenon, sparking off adaptations in Japan and South Korea.

There were two Japanese adaptations (Hana Yori Dango and HanaYori Dango Returns) in 2005 and 2007, followed by a South_Korean adaptation titled Boys Over Flowers, which became a worldwide hit.

A mainland Chinese remake, Meteor Garden, aired in in 2018 revived interest in the series, which culminates in this latest Thai production, titled F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers. This will be the first Southeast Asian adaptation of the manga. The new series released its first episode on Dec 18, 2021.

F4 Thailand’s story follows Gorya, a low-income girl who managed to enroll at an ultra-elite school through a scholarship. The girl doesn’t think she belongs at the school but her family convinces her to seize the opportunity, despite having to deal with the high cost of her uniform and books on their low income. However, she lives a miserable life at school due to her family background.