Brave Girls fans upset by poor quality merch

ON Monday, fans on up-and-coming K-pop girl group Brave Girls began complaining about a particularly ugly photocard that had been sent to them as part of promotions for the group’s new single.

The photocard image, of group member Yuna, appeared to have been taken with a cameraphone, as seen by the shadow of the photographer that fell across her body.

“They made this with the shadow of the person who took the photo included,“ the netizen wrote in disbelief, adding that the photocard was said to be a ‘special promotional photocard.’

Netizens were shocked by the unprofessional image, and began pointing out how the group’s first batch of official merchandise that was released last July was also of poor quality, with ugly designs and cheap printing.

Considering how the group is fast gaining popularity thanks to their single Rollin’, fans are demanding that their agency pay better attention to their official merchandise, as it is doing a disservice to all the hard work the girls are putting in.