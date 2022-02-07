Bread for success

Start your day with these quick and easy bread-based breakfast recipes

YOU’VE probably heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Who says breakfast has to be complicated? And what is the easiest ingredient to work with? Bread! While most Malaysians count rice as a staple meal, bread has been a steadfast companion when there are not many other choices to eat at home. And there are so many different ways of eating it. Start your morning by filling your stomach with one of these four freshly baked breakfast bread recipes.

French toast A mixture of eggs, milk and honey paired with bread makes this dish one of the best breakfast choices. There’s something special about this rich, delicious French toast topped with warm maple syrup! Ingredients -> Bread -> Milk -> Sweetener -> Flavorings- Vanilla extract or cinnamon -> Eggs -> Salt -> Maple syrup -> Fruits as topping How to Make Easy French Toast 1. Whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and sweetener in a bowl. 2. Place a slice of bread on one side and then quickly flip it over to the other side. DO not let the bread get too wet as bread absorbs liquid quickly and might make your French toast soggy. 3. Once both sides of the bread are coated with the liquid, place them into the skillet with melted butter set over medium heat. 4. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. 5. Serve immediately with your syrup of choice. 6. Fruits of your favorite choice (strawberries, blueberries) can be added as topping.

Garlic bread Yes, bread can be turned into an amazing, fragrant garlic bread in minutes! This simple dish should be on every family table. It is easy to prepare and goes well with your favorite Italian dishes. Ingredients -> 1 large loaf of Italian/French bread -> 1/2 cup salted butter -> 3 cloves fresh garlic, crushed and pressed or teaspoons of garlic powder as substitute -> Dried parsley or fresh chopped parsley How to make garlic bread 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. 2. Slice the French bread into 3-inch slices. 3. Combine the butter, garlic and parsley in a bowl and mix until it’s smooth 4. Spread a generous amount of the butter mixture onto one side each of the slices of French bread 5. Wrap the loaf tightly in aluminum foil and bake on a baking sheet for 25 minutes- until the crust is crispy and the butter has melted into the bread. 6. Serve immediately.

Grilled cheese sandwich Choose any type of bread, butter and slice your favorite cheddar cheese to make the best-grilled cheese ever. There’s nothing more comforting than a hot melted grilled cheese sandwich. And after all, who can resist an impressive cheese pull? Ingredients -> Bread – a thicker sliced bread -> Butter –1/2 Table spoons of butter on each slice of bread. -> Cheese – Cheddar cheese (all varieties work) How to make grilled cheese sandwich 1. Butter the toast –spread butter generously on one side of each slice of bread. 2. Heat pan on low heat. 3. Add 2 slices of bread with the butter-side-down. 4. Stack cheeses on one of the pieces of bread and cover with the other piece of toast and flip the sandwich over. 5. Continue flipping until both sides are golden brown and cheese is melted. 6. Serve immediately.