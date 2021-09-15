Breaking the ice

FOR most of her life, Kimberly Wan has been involved in ice sports, and it has impacted her in many ways.

Kimberly’s passion for the sport started when she was involved in figure skating from the age of six until 16, and then ice hockey for another 11 years.

She said she always had a keen sense of responsibility and her drive to go further.

“It is perhaps due to my very structured upbringing, in regard to training and my own self-imposed expectations. After joining the ice hockey community, I threw myself into many parts of the sport by taking on multiple roles to better understand how it all worked,” she said.

Recently accredited as a referee with the International Ice Hockey Federation, Kimberly started off as a player, before expanding her involvement to include time and score-keeping for league games.

“Eventually, I went into officiating as a linesman, and then I was selected to be a part of the women’s ice hockey team. For me, I found that participation in sports is an incredibly rewarding experience”.

Kimberly later teamed up with her university mate to found her own company, Otomate Me.