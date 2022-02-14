Breathing life into your home

THERE is one aspect of interior design that many tend to overlook – colours. Colours have always been an important factor when decorating a home. Whether you’re painting your walls with your favourite colour, or the colours recommended by your interior designer, your selection of colours can either make or break your space.

The science behind choosing and incorporating the right colours will create a better flow in your house and it allows you to walk from one room to another room seamlessly. Colour is frequently linked to one’s emotions and it has a profound influence on your mental state. Thus, choosing the right colours can help you create the perfect home.

In order to create the perfect space, there are a variety of warm and cool tones that you can choose from in order to breathe life into your home. For instance, warm tones evoke playfulness whereas cool tones evoke calmness.

However, it is crucial to identify the function of each of your rooms before filling your space with all these beautiful shades. Here’s a guideline of colours to get you inspired!

White

White has always been the go-to colour for many, as it represents purity and freshness. Furthermore, white goes well with any colour! Whether you’re looking to purchase neon-coloured sofas, cushions or curtains, the colour white will complement most other tones. However, always remember to keep your white walls clean to avoid your room looking dull.

Light Grey