HEALTH issues plagued Shah Azham when she was a child. She suffered migraines from the age of 10 due to a hormonal imbalance. Unable to catch up with school because she was often in hospital, she did not do well in her SPM exams. However like the true fighter that she is, Shah learnt a new set of skills via the internet, including Photoshop and speaking Korean. In 2018, she moved to South Korea, where she lived for a little over a year, picking up naunces of the language (which is called Hangul) as well as South Korean culture. When she returned, one of her Korean friends asked if she wanted to be a translator for English, Korean and Bahasa Malaysia for a K-pop concert in Kuala Lumpur. As translators, they would be assigned to different people involved with the event – such as the sound engineer, stage team and sometimes the artistes. That is how she ended up working with K-pop groups such as iKon, Winner, BlackPink and Dream Catcher. She also takes on jobs as a guide for tour groups to South Korea. She is currently booked solid for translation work, and is loving every moment of it.

She has worked with some of the most well-known K-pop groups in the world. – Sunpix by Norman Hiu

Shah, who turns 25 in December this year, met up with us to talk about how learning a foreign language helped her find a new career. How did you learn how to speak Korean (Hangul)? “I grew up living around friends who speak Chinese, Tamil or English. I learned a little bit of Mandarin growing up, and my sister married a Tamilian, so I heard a bit of Tamil here and there. I picked up a little

bit of Japanese. Then I saw a lot of Malaysians picking up Korean as they liked Korean music and dramas. I thought I should get into that and make some money out of it.” When did it start? “After SPM, I could not get into university because of my grades. So I started my own design company, X12 Design. During my secondary school years I learned Photoshop from YouTube. Let’s say you wanted a cool T-shirt, I would design it, print it and ship it to you. While I was doing that, I had a friend who had connections with this Korean company called Korean Fighting Blindness. I designed a T-shirt for them. That is when I realised that I should learn the language, if I wanted to enter the Korean market. So that is how I picked up Korean by myself.”

She spent a year in South Korea brushing up on her language skills. – Sunpix by Norman Hiu