Brie Larson cast for Fast and Furious 10

Among the all-star cast of Fast and Furious 10, Vin Diesel announced that Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be joining the Fast Family on his Instagram Saturday night.

“Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in ‘Fast 10.’ You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect... her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” Diesel wrote in the caption.

Larson also confirmed her casting on Sunday morning through a post on her Instagram. “Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family.”

The tenth movie of the franchise will be directed by Justin Lin and set to be released on May 19, 2023.

Besides the nine previous Fast and Furious movies, the franchise has had short films, a television series, live shows, video games and theme park attractions. The first film was released in 2001 with the story beginning with illegal street racing and transitioned towards heists and spying with Fast Five. The most recent movie was F9, released in 2021 and an eleventh film which will also be directed by Lin is planned to conclude the series as the final film in the Fast Saga.

The series has been commercially successful as the seventh highest-grossing film series with a combined gross of over $6 billion. Critical reception was mixed until the fifth movie and Furious 7 was rated as the best film in the franchise with its emotional send off to the late Paul Walker.