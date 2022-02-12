Brie Larson set to come back stronger in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

NEXT year’s MCU film The Marvels is set to feature a stronger version of Captain Marvel. According to Brie Larson, the superhero will be more powerful since she gained mastery over her powers. And Larson has been training hard to prepare for the role.
“In the first film, she’s developing that strength, and so I was developing my own personal strength with this one,” said the actress in a recent interview.
“She’s already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now. And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements, like wirework, which I didn’t have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal.”
As Larson mentions, fans only got to see the superhero fly as Carol Danvers was still figuring out her powers. But by the end of the movie, Danvers became stronger as she was more comfortable in her skin. So much so that she could challenge Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.
Larson spoke about the training that went behind for the role. “So, I started this journey thinking I’ll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body.” And she has Carol Danvers to thank for this.
Hence, Larson does not find it surprising that many have resonated with the character since her life has changed for the better. When asked if she finds the role stressful, Larson was quick to note that it was an honour to be able to play the character.
“It’s the thrill of a lifetime. It’s the greatest honor and beyond my wildest expectations that I could help provide this symbol for people.” She further shared about her excitement on the good that can come out from her portrayal as Captain Marvel.
“It can bring strength, it can bring confidence, it can bring community, and so we’re just getting started and I’m really excited for people to see what’s next.”
The superhero feature which is directed by Nia DaCosta will be released on Feb 17, 2023.