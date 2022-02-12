Brie Larson set to come back stronger in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

NEXT year’s MCU film The Marvels is set to feature a stronger version of Captain Marvel. According to Brie Larson, the superhero will be more powerful since she gained mastery over her powers. And Larson has been training hard to prepare for the role.

“In the first film, she’s developing that strength, and so I was developing my own personal strength with this one,” said the actress in a recent interview.

“She’s already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now. And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements, like wirework, which I didn’t have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal.”

As Larson mentions, fans only got to see the superhero fly as Carol Danvers was still figuring out her powers. But by the end of the movie, Danvers became stronger as she was more comfortable in her skin. So much so that she could challenge Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.