Bringing back nostalgia

Improving the dessert experience, the location includes a dedicated in-house dessert bar, which serves scrumptious treats to satisfy even the most discerning sweet tooth, such as waffles and ice cream.

While remaining faithful to its traditions, the franchise embraces innovation. Their 100th location proudly displays the first-ever self-ordering kiosks in any A&W restaurant in Malaysia, letting patrons easily satisfy their appetites with just a few taps to customise their meals.

The latest restaurant at Sierra Fresco features an exciting new concept, offering a captivating American diner-style ambience that invites residents in and around the area to step back in time while savouring their favourite classic menu items, as well as updated menu offerings catering to a new generation of diners.

This important occasion coincides with the franchise’s 60th anniversary in Malaysia, adding to the significance of this landmark.

RECENTLY , A&W, the pioneering fast-food business that has pleased Malaysians since 1963, announced the grand launch of its 100th location in the vibrant Sierra Fresco neighbourhood street mall, located in the burgeoning township of 16 Sierra, Puchong South.

Ang, offered his thoughts on the brand’s extraordinary journey in Malaysia since its first location opened in 1963: “Over the last 60 years, A&W has etched itself into the hearts, minds, and taste buds of Malaysians across multiple generations.

“Yet, as times change, we have also evolved to cater to a new generation of diners while staying true to our iconic presence. Our commitment to continuous innovation ensures we deliver invigorating offerings to all Malaysians. But while not resting on our laurels and past successes, we look forward to growing alongside Malaysia for decades and even generations to come.”

Classic bites still enjoyed to this day

The franchise’s classic menu has left an indelible influence on the fast-food landscape in Malaysia. Customers of all ages have appreciated these timeless delicacies, which range from flavorful Coneys to delectable waffles and the refreshingly distinctive RB floats.

Simultaneously, the brand has maintained a culture of ongoing innovation. Younger Malaysians have been charmed by modern signatures such as the Mozza Burger and Golden Aroma Chicken.

To assure the highest standards of quality, these dishes are meticulously created using fresh ingredients.

This dedication to innovation and quality has allowed the brand to stay as relevant now as it was when it opened its first Malaysian store on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and later, the legendary landmark in Petaling Jaya, which revolutionised the drive-in offering.

The franchise also inaugurated its first airport outlet at the international departure hall of KLIA Terminal 2 on July 11, in addition to the 100th location, and additional airport outlets are expected to come soon.

More to come

Another first will be its first Perlis outlet in Kangar (due to open in mid-August 2023). The fast food brand will also do more exciting things in the coming year, including expanding its footprint in amusement parks and strategically placing rest stops along major highways.

Drive-thru locations will be another focus in order to cater to and correlate with current customer trends and desires.

Together with the launch of its 100th location, these extraordinary achievements put the franchise one step closer to its ambitious aim of opening 150 shops by 2025, strengthening its position as the country’s premier fast-food brand.

Diners can expect more pleasantly original experiences as the company continues to delight customers with creative options that keep up with changing tastes and preferences.