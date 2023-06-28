Bringing enchanting hospitality to life

Lee Jun-ho and Yoona delivers hilarious escapades and a captivating love story

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and 2PM’s Junho, are the main leads of JTBC’s new drama King the Land. – ALL PIX BY NETFLIX

NETFLIX’S latest K-drama rom-com series, King the Land, sets out to showcase the enchanting world of the hotel hospitality industry while simultaneously tickling the audience’s funny bone with an array of comedic escapades. King the Land unfolds as a delightful rom-com K-drama that delves into the captivating narrative of an heir and an employee labouring in one of the illustrious hotels owned by his affluent family. Under the masterful direction of Im Hyun-wook, this enthralling drama boasts a stellar cast featuring the talents of Lee Jun-ho, Lim Yoon-A (Yoona), Go Won-hee, Kim Ga-eun, Ahn Se-ha, and Kim Jae-won, among others. The drama gracefully weaves the tale of Goo Won (portrayed by Jun-ho), the heir embroiled in a fierce inheritance battle, and the effervescent Cheon Sa-rang (brought to life by Yoona), whose infectious smile deeply resonates with him. As their paths intertwine and they spend more time together, a captivating love story blossoms, filling the air with its enchanting fragrance. Recently, director Im Hyun-wook and the talented cast members provided theSun with an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of the series during a virtual press conference, unravelling intriguing details about the production. Following the immense popularity of Jun-ho’s previous drama, The Red Sleeve, many eagerly sought to collaborate with him on their projects.

When questioned about his choice to participate in King the Land and the preparations he undertook for a role unlike any he had previously portrayed, Jun-ho expressed his thoughts by explaining that his previous drama had explored intense emotions and complex historical settings. However, he desired a change and sought a lighter tone filled with laughter, happiness, and romance. His aspiration was to be a part of a project that was uplifting and enjoyable, where he could bring smiles and joy to the audience. Acknowledging the inherent challenges of playing a relatively serious character in the series, Jun-ho candidly confessed that it posed a personal challenge. Being naturally inclined to wear a constant smile, immersing himself in a role that despised such expressions proved to be arduous. Yoona enthusiastically shared her perspective, stating that her involvement in this project marked her first venture into the world of classic romantic comedies. In her previous works, she had explored profound and weighty themes, but she longed for the chance to embrace a more cheerful and light-hearted role. Yoona aspired to portray a character who exuded a lively and effervescent personality, believing that her performances resonated with audiences when she embodied such a vibrant persona. She was excited to bring joy and energy to her role and connect with viewers through her portrayal.

When asked about their on-screen chemistry, Jun-ho emphasized the great connection he and Yoona had as the main characters. He mentioned that they communicated extensively, not just with each other but also with the director, to ensure their chemistry translated well on camera. Yoona, also commenting on their first-time collaboration, highlighted the importance of strong chemistry in a successful romantic comedy. They spent a lot of time discussing the scenes and working closely with the director to bring out key moments. Yoona noted that the director played a crucial role in fostering a comfortable environment for everyone to communicate effectively. The director acknowledged the pressure he felt while preparing for this series, considering JTBC’s current success. However, he saw it as a positive and expressed his optimism, saying that he didn’t find the pressure overwhelming. He considered himself fortunate to be in an advantageous position, having joined JTBC in its early stages and witnessing its remarkable growth. His association with JTBC had flourished over time. Rather than feeling burdened by the pressure, he eagerly looked forward to the release of this series with anticipation. Jun-ho took the opportunity to express his confidence in King the Land, emphasising its ease of viewing. He affirmed that the series lacked complexity, allowing viewers to enjoy it at any time of the day, without the need for extensive investment.