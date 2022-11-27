British artist praised for pebble portrait of BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK member Lisa has become a muse for many artists, and now, she can add one more tribute to her fan portfolio.

British artist Justin Bateman recently showcased his admiration for the K-pop singer through his unique stone artwork.

Bateman created a portrait of Lisa out of pebbles found along the Mekong River in Thailand. This is especially poignant, as Lisa has been very vocal about her pride for her Thai heritage.

He has arranged the colourful stones based on shape and size on the seashore to create a beautiful portrait of Lisa.

The Land Artist has been featured in Forbes magazine and many other media, and he has created famous faces. He uses stones combined with crafts.