Britney Spears accidentally burns down home gym

Mega pop star Britney Spears is just like any of us when it comes to setting places on fire by accident.

In her Instagram video, she revealed that she had accidentally burned down her home gym.

Standing in a sparsely equipped gym room, she shared that she hasn’t been in the room for six months due to the fire. Apparently, the fiery incident was started by two candles in the home gym.

"I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt.”

"Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!! But it could be much worse so I'm grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways."