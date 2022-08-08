Britney Spears and husband hit back at ex’s ‘hurtful’ claims

POP star Britney Spears is firing back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline for his comments about her relationship with her two sons. Federline alleged that their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James are “choosing not to see her”.

According to him, it is because of the singer’s frequent habit of posing nude on Instagram. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” said the former backup dancer.

Though he ‘respects’ her choice, he believes it is making it hard for his two kids. “It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Spears has since reacted to the comments on her Instagram.

The Toxic songstress wrote: “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.

“It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram.”

Instead, Spears noted the cause to be the trauma and insults that came with fame and the music business.

“I’m only human and I’ve done my best,” concluded Spears before pointing out that “other artistes have made much worse [content] when their children were extremely young.”

Sam Asghari, Spears's current husband has also come to her defence. “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” said the fitness model.

While he has nothing against Federline personally, he does not consider Spears’ Instagram activity as the issue. In fact, if anything, it would be Federline “who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”