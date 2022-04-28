Britney Spears announces break from social media

POP star Britney Spears is taking “a break from social media”, just weeks after telling the world she is pregnant with her third child.

The 40-year-old revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she will be stepping back “for a little while.”

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while !!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I send my love and God bless you all!”

Accompanying her message was a video of a baby lounging in a chair wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, a fluffy robe, and pink rollers in their hair.

Earlier this month, both Spears and partner Sam Asghari announced that they were expecting their first child together, soon after returning from an extended island holiday.

The trip had provided some much needed respite for Spears, after a gruelling and much-publicised court battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, which she had long claimed prevented her from living a normal life.

One of the reasons Spears had given for wanting to end the conservatorship was that she intended to have children with Asghari. Spears had testified that her court-ordered conservators forced her to use birth control.

The singer had previously spoken candidly about her experience with perinatal depression, describing it as “absolutely horrible” and adding that “women didn’t talk about it back then.”

“This time I will be doing yoga every day,“ she promised fans, following her informal baby announcement.