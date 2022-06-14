Britney Spears’ estranged family show support for wedding

THE Spears family are finally stepping up to the plate and showing their support for Britney.

Following the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari last Thursday, Lynne and Jamie Lynn Spears have expressed their good wishes to Britney despite not receiving an invitation.

Lynne congratulated her daughter in the comments section of one of Britney’s Instagram posts. “You look radiant and so happy!” wrote Lynne.

“Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” she added. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Jamie Lynn, on the other hand, did not comment on any of Britney’s posts. However, she did show her support by liking the carousel of shots. Britney and Asghari’s wedding took place at Spears’s home and was attended by 60 guests, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

Why Britney did not invite her mother, sister and father was due to the star’s fallout with them over her 13 years of conservatorship, which was terminated last November.

In spite of their absence, the Oops I Did It Again star reportedly had the best time at her wedding. According to a close source, “the wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more. She loved it all.”

The insider also claimed that Britney and Asghari have been enjoying “being newlyweds and just hanging out in Los Angeles.”