Britney Spears invited to testify on conservatorships

SINGER Britney Spears was invited to Congress to testify about her yearslong conservatorships and how she managed to achieve justice.
Earlier this week, the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a letter she received last year from Congress members Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell inviting her to speak out about her experiences over the past 13 years.
Even though Spears did not mention whether she will accept the invitation, she did express her gratitude to the representatives for inviting her.
“I received this letter months ago, an invitation to share my story. I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,“ the singer wrote in her Instagram caption.
“I’m grateful that my story was even acknowledged. Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life. In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy.”
“Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all. I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave. I wish I would have been,“ she continued.
“I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me ... I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on ...“
“In the meantime, thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House,” she concluded in her post.
Fans flooded her Instagram with love and support in the comments on her post.
This is not the first time politicians have shown an interest in the singer's case. In July 2021, a bipartisan “Free Britney” bill was introduced to crack down on conservatorships.
The American Civil Liverties Union (ACLU) also took interest in her case in July 2021, supporting the singer by filling an amicus brief in support of Britney's wish to choose her own lawyer.
Spears' story has garnered international attention and sparked conversations about conservatorship. Thanks to her fame, the public became more aware of conservatorship.