Britney Spears invited to testify on conservatorships

SINGER Britney Spears was invited to Congress to testify about her yearslong conservatorships and how she managed to achieve justice.

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a letter she received last year from Congress members Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell inviting her to speak out about her experiences over the past 13 years.

Even though Spears did not mention whether she will accept the invitation, she did express her gratitude to the representatives for inviting her.

“I received this letter months ago, an invitation to share my story. I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,“ the singer wrote in her Instagram caption.

“I’m grateful that my story was even acknowledged. Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life. In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy.”