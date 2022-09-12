Britney Spears opens up about estrangement from sons

POP superstar Britney Spears is not done discussing her side of the story just yet. After her son Jayden, 16, publicly confirmed the cracks in their relationship, the singer took to Instagram to discuss the estrangement.

“I used to have my kids, at one point, more than [my ex Kevin Federline],” said the songstress in a five-part audio recording. “People don’t remember that part because they always focus on the negative, but when they were 6 to 9 years old, I had them 70% of the time.”

Spears shares Jayden and Sean, 17, with Federline. But over the years, she said her sons drifted away from her.

“I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died. Like literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy, they were my everything ... that was what I lived for.”

Spears continued: “Honestly, I don’t understand how it’s just so easy for them just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

As to why her sons have neglected their mum, Jayden had claimed it was due to Spears’ habit of seeking attention online.

To which, the Hold Me Closer star responded: “With my kids now, making the claims that ‘she’s not good enough, she wants attention,’ yeah I do want to be heard, and I’m angry.”

“All I know is my love for my children is more than anything, and I’m sorry if I hurt you guys in any way.”

Spears then concluded her recording by apologising and wishing her sons a happy early birthday.