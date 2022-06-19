Britney Spears retreats from Instagram following deposition bid

SINGER Britney Spears’s Instagram page disappeared on June 16, just a week after her marriage to Sam Asghari, leaving fans to speculate for days as to the reason why.

On Saturday, TMZ reported that the singer’s estranged father Jamie Spears had filed a motion for a judge to force Britney to sit for a deposition over claims she made about him on her social media account.

In the past, Britney has used her account to express her unhappiness over her 13-year conservatorship, which was dissolved by a court last November. She also made allegations of abuse perpetrated by her father and medical professionals he engaged.

“There is no legitimate basis for Britney’s counsel to refuse Britney’s deposition,“ lawyers for Jamie Spears say in court documents. “Britney must testify regarding her verified and public allegations against Jamie.

So far, Britney has yet to respond to the new development. She is believed to still be in California, following her wedding.