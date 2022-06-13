Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari in private LA ceremony

JUST nine months after announcing their engagement, Britney Spears and personal trainer and model Sam Asghari were wed in an intimate wedding ceremony at her home in Los Angeles last Thursday.

The couple both wore custom designs from Versace, with Spears pairing her off-shoulder gown with a dramatic satin-edged veil and white choker, while Asghari wore a black, wool tuxedo.

The two said their “I dos” in front of a celebrity guest list that included fashion designer Donatella Versace, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

According to Vogue, there were three outfit changes throughout the evening. Spears later appeared in a red mini dress, a black mini dress and a two-toned outfit – all of which were designed by Versace.

The nuptials come nearly seven months after Spears won a court battle against her long-standing conservatorship, a binding legal agreement that she said prohibited her from getting married or having children. Spears has two teenage sons from her previous marriage.

In April, she and Asghari announced that they were expecting a baby, though they later posted a joint statement revealing that they had lost their pregnancy.

In an Instagram post the day after the wedding, Spears shared that she had experienced a panic attack just before the wedding.

Fortunately, she managed to “get it together” and was able to carry on with the ceremony, which she described as “a dream, and the party was even better”.

However, there was one incident which threatened to mar the happy day. Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander – whom she married for 55 hours in 2004 before seeking an annulment – attempted to gatecrash the wedding and break into her house while livestreaming, before being arrested by the police and charged with trespassing and battery.

Neither Spears nor Asghari have acknowledged the incident, preferring instead to focus on their new life together as husband a wife.

In an interview with BBC Persian earlier this year, Asghari said that marriage and plans to have children “should have happened three years ago”, but had been delayed due to Spears’ lengthy court battle to be free from her 13-year conservatorship.