Bruce Willis forced to retire from acting after aphasia diagnosis

HOLLYWOOD has rallied behind Bruce Willis following the announcement yesterday that the star was stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

A joint statement posted on the social media accounts of Willis’ family members, including wife Emma Heming-Willis, as well as ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, indicated that the actor had been experiencing some health issues recently, and that his aphasia diagnosis was “impacting his cognitive abilities.”

The statement further read: “With much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

Aphasia is a disorder that stems from damage to the language part of the brain, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. That damage can be the result of stroke, head injury, a brain tumor, some sort of infection or dementia. Symptoms include difficulty with speech and comprehension.

It is a devastating blow for the star, whose acting career began in the 1980s and involved a variety of roles ranging from comedy to action films, including the popular Die Hard movie franchise.

Several actors and other stars offered their condolences to Willis and his family following the news.

Director M. Night Shyamalan, who sparked Willis’ career revival with 1999’s The Sixth Sense, tweeted: “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength.”

Meanwhile, actor Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: “Grace and guts! Love to you all!”, while journalist Katie Couric, who had interviewed Willis numerous times in the past, wrote: “Sending lots of love and healing to you all!”