Bruce Willis’ heartwarming return to Nakatomi Plaza

FANS have been rallying around beloved action star Bruce Willis ever since his retirement from acting in late March following his diagnosis of aphasia, a disease that affects expression and comprehension.

Since then, Willis’ family members have been sharing occasional updates on his condition, letting fans know that the 57-year-old is in good spirits and is doing well.

Over the weekend, Willis’ wife Emma Heming-Willis shared a black-and-white video on Instagram showing the star enjoying the view from the rooftop of the Fox Plaza building in California.

Long-time Willis fans will recognise that structure from the classic 1988 action film Die Hard, where it was transformed into the fictional Nakatomi Plaza. In the film, Willis’ character John McClane infiltrated the building to take down a group of terrorists and release the hostages they had captured. The film was an instant blockbuster hit and has developed a cult following over the years, thanks to annual re-runs during the Christmas season, when the events of the film are set.

Willis’ visit to the iconic skyscraper was no coincidence, as the film recently celebrated its 34th anniversary, a fact which Heming-Willis noted in the caption to her video.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with messages of love for Willis, with several stating just how much they still enjoy watching Die Hard after all these years.

Willis played McClane in four subsequent sequels, with the last instalment of the franchise, A Good Day To Die Hard, taking place in 2013.