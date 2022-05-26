Bruce Willis shown shooting hoops in video by wife

ALMOST three months after Bruce Willis’ family shared the devastating news that the beloved actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, his wife, Emma Heming, posted a video of the Die Hard alum playing basketball with a group of friends.
On the clip posted on Instagram Story on May 23, 67-year-old Willis could be seen catching a bounce pass from a friend and making a layup.
The video is just a glimpse into how life has been for the now-retired star after Heming, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters announced in a joint statement that he would be stepping away from acting given his condition, which can impact a person's ability to communicate and cognitive abilities.
Since then, Emma – who shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Bruce – has been open about her struggles with balancing herself and her family.
“I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,“ the model admitted in a May interview.
“That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family.”
However, time is something she considers valuable.
“For us as a family, it's always been about making memories. I’m not even sure we have rituals or traditions,“ she shared.
“We just love spending time with each other, and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted.”
After news broke, Willis’ long-time collaborator, M. Night Shyamalan sent his love and respect to the actor, whom he dubs as his “big brother”.
“I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid,” Shyamalan wrote on Twitter.