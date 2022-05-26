Bruce Willis shown shooting hoops in video by wife

ALMOST three months after Bruce Willis’ family shared the devastating news that the beloved actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, his wife, Emma Heming, posted a video of the Die Hard alum playing basketball with a group of friends.

On the clip posted on Instagram Story on May 23, 67-year-old Willis could be seen catching a bounce pass from a friend and making a layup.

The video is just a glimpse into how life has been for the now-retired star after Heming, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters announced in a joint statement that he would be stepping away from acting given his condition, which can impact a person's ability to communicate and cognitive abilities.

Since then, Emma – who shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Bruce – has been open about her struggles with balancing herself and her family.