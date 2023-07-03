Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to give him space

AFTER being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition that affects speech and other cognitive functions, Hollywood legend Bruce Willis announced he was quitting acting. His fans and his many Hollywood pals were both shocked to learn of his forced early retirement after a 44-year career.

Despite the news, the actor appeared to be in high spirits. His wife, Emma Heming, has started posting videos of Willis engaging in various activities on her Instagram.

Together, they have two small girls, and in recent months, Emma has also spoken openly about the difficulties brought on by Willis' condition. Last month, the family announced that Willis’ diagnosis had been updated to frontotemporal dementia.

Recently, Heming posted an Instagram video pleading with paparazzi to stop shouting at Willis in public, following a recent appearance by the star.

She remarked in the video: “It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth, so this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space.”

“I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space,” she continued.

“Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay’s – just don’t do it, OK? Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA.”

Heming, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and children are currently spending as much time as possible with the star to keep him engaged.