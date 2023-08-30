Bruno Major mesmerises Zepp KL

The UK artist wraps up Southeast Asia tour with KL show

ENGLISH singer and songwriter Bruno Major has wrapped up the Southeast Asian leg of his Tour of Planet Earth with Kuala Lumpur as the final stop. The show managed to garner approximately 1,500 audience at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Aug 20. Despite playing to sold-out crowds in Indonesia and Singapore the previous night, the 35-year-old independent artist displayed no signs of fatigue and delivered an outstanding performance to his dedicated fans in Malaysia.

Presented by Shiraz Projects, Major showcased a selection of his popular songs during the concert. His setlist included famous tracks like Fair-Weather Friend, Wouldn’t Mean A Thing, Regents Park, Tell Her and several others, ensuring that the crowd had an enjoyable time.

The show kicks off at approximately 8.30pm, with Major taking the stage to perform the first song from his latest album, Columbo, titled The Show Must Go On. Before proceeding to the next song in the setlist, Bruno Major warmly greeted the Kuala Lumpur audience with a cheerful “What’s up Kuala Lumpur.” He then proceeded to perform Like Someone In Love with captivating guitar solos and harmonious chord progressions, prompting the audience to enthusiastically join in with sing-alongs. This lively participation from the crowd continued throughout the performance, especially during renditions of Regents Park and The Most Beautiful Thing. Major delivered an outstanding performance, treating the audience to a setlist of approximately 18 songs during his nearly two-hour show, which concluded at around 10.30pm.

One of the standout moments of the evening occurred when the entire venue was lit up by audience members’ phone flashlights as the British singer performed another one of his chart-topping songs, Nothing, which had gained significant popularity on TikTok. To close out the night on a high note, Major presented his encore performance, featuring the beloved and soothing track Easily. The entire audience enthusiastically sang along with him throughout the song, creating a memorable and cherished moment for everyone in attendance. Throughout the performance, Major not only showcased his exceptional singing abilities but also demonstrated his remarkable skills on the guitar and keyboard. The venue was immersed in a captivating melodic ambiance, enhanced by the warm and vibrant hues of the colourful spotlighting. This combination of talent and lighting created an atmosphere that was truly spine-tingling and filled with positive vibes.

The performance was intimate, fostering a strong connection between the audience and the artist. He interacted casually with fans, shared the stories behind the lyrics, and even sang a spontaneous birthday song for one of the fans in the crowd. Prior to his performance, Major spoke with the local media at a press conference and expressed his excitement about being back in Asia. He was eager to perform songs from his third album and particularly from his second album, which was released during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Speaking of excitement and his hit songs, Major also talked about his thoughts on his song Nothing becoming a sensation on TikTok. “It was pretty life-changing, that song. The craziest part of that whole thing is that it was on album two and it became my most popular song, but I’ve never played it live,” he said. “So it’s pretty crazy because I’m coming to countries that are on the other side of the world from where I grew up and hearing people sing this song back to me and I’ve never felt that energy before. It’s really special and it means the world to me,” Major added.