Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to appear in ‘Better Call Saul’

THE highly-rated crime drama series Better Call Saul marks its final run this year, but fans will have something to look forward to once the final season begins airing on April 18.

At the show’s panel at PaleyFest LA on Saturday, series co-creator Peter Gould announced that actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will make appearances on the show, reprising their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from the hit series Breaking Bad.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,“ Gould said during the event.

“How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Better Call Saul, which premiered in 2015, is a prequel spin-off of Breaking Bad, and follows the legal misadventures of lawyer Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, played on the show by Bob Odenkirk. Odenkirk has earned four Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the conflicted, tortured, likable, rule-floating protagonist.

The show’s final season will be split into two, with the second part airing on July 11. So far, there is no word on how White and Pinkman will be worked into the show, but it is expected to line up with the events of the pilot of Breaking Bad.