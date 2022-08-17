Bryce Dallas Howard reveals Jurassic World pay disparity

PEOPLE were recently shocked to learn that Bryce Dallas Howard was paid a lot less than her Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt.

“When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage,” said Howard in an interview with Insider. “And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

According to reports, Pratt reportedly took home US$10 million (RM44.6 million) while Howard only made US$8 million (RM35.7 million) for her work in the second instalment. However, Howard indicated that the amount that she was paid was in fact, far lower than the reported amount.

Fortunately Pratt, with whom Howard shared her grievances about the pay issue, worked to improve the pay disparity.

Although most of the terms were already fixed, Pratt insisted the two were paid equally in other areas like the film’s licensing deals.

“I love him so much for doing that,” Howard added.

“I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

She added that Pratt noted this disparity to be ridiculous. During interviews to promote the film, Pratt had repeatedly claimed that Howard was “actually the secret weapon” when it comes to filmmaking.

“If you’re making a movie and you have the opportunity to have her involved in any way, you absolutely do it,” Pratt said to Entertainment Tonight in a separate interview. “And you’ll be better in the end ‘cause she was involved.”

In spite of the inequity, Howard still remains grateful for her involvement with the franchise.

“I’m so happy these movies have been successful for the studio. I absolutely adore everyone that I’ve gotten to work with, and we are going to be family for life. What more could you ask in life from anything?”