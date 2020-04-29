BTS announced world tour reschedule due to Covid-19

Oh no! South Korean boy band BTS has sad news to announce to their fans. Due to the pandemic and the safety of all, they have to suspend their world tour which included dates in Europe and Japan. The highly anticipated tour was supposed to be held on April 11, 12, 18 and 19.

BTS was also scheduled to play two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 3-4 with more shows in Berlin and Barcelona.

“Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

“Moreover it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.”

In a joint statement, Live Nation said the decision was made “in consideration of the safety and health of everyone involved.”

Before this announcement, the band has already postponed their North American “Map of the Soul” tour that was scheduled to start on April 25 and cancelled a concert in Seoul.

For now, Big Hit Entertainment said details of the new schedule will be given once it’s cleared. The BTS Army will just have to wait patiently.