BTS announces new album sometime this year

AFTER many months of waiting, ARMYs can rejoice over the news of BTS’ upcoming album.

On Sunday morning, the group made a special announcement on social media with a teaser poster accompanied by the tagline “We Are Bulletproof”.

It is not immediately clear whether “We Are Bulletproof” is the album title or a song or just a tagline.

The album was first teased at the end of the final date of the group’s recent four-night Las Vegas residency, when the date “2022.06.10” (June 10) appeared on a video screen at the end of the show.

BTS made appearances on both the Grammys and the Oscars earlier this month, emphasising their still-growing mainstream popularity.

While information is still scant about the details of the upcoming album, no doubt fans will be thrilled by the new development, as the group is still riding high off the attention from its mega-hit Butter.