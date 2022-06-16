BTS announces temporary break from music

BTS has announced that it is taking an “indefinite hiatus” as a group to focus on their individual projects.

The group’s seven members revealed their decision in a live stream that aired as part of FESTA, an annual celebration of the anniversary of their debut in 2013.

They individually addressed their wish to take a break from their current circumstances in order to pursue separate music careers; they also emphasised that it would relieve them of the pressures that come with being international phenomenon.

“We’re going into a hiatus now,” Suga said in the livestream.

However, a statement from BTS’ South Korean entertainment company (HYBE) insisted that BTS is “not taking a hiatus”, but agreed that the members would be taking time to focus on their solo projects.

The members also made it clear that the group is not disbanding, but rather would be taking a short break, and rejoin as a group later.

Leader RM stated that if it hadn’t been for the epidemic, BTS would have taken a hiatus immediately following the release of their pre-pandemic 2020 single ON. Throughout the pandemic, fans continued to support fresh comebacks like Butter and Permission to Dance.

RM went on to say that he couldn’t figure out what their music’s message to audiences was anymore.

He explained: “The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something ... there’s not time left for growth.”

V insisted it wasn’t a split, adding they would all reunite when they get together again as a group and the “synergy” will be like no other.

“We should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” adds J-Hope. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. BTS will become stronger that way.”