BTS announces temporary break from music

BTS has announced that it is taking an “indefinite hiatus” as a group to focus on their individual projects.
The group’s seven members revealed their decision in a live stream that aired as part of FESTA, an annual celebration of the anniversary of their debut in 2013.
They individually addressed their wish to take a break from their current circumstances in order to pursue separate music careers; they also emphasised that it would relieve them of the pressures that come with being international phenomenon.
“We’re going into a hiatus now,” Suga said in the livestream.
However, a statement from BTS’ South Korean entertainment company (HYBE) insisted that BTS is “not taking a hiatus”, but agreed that the members would be taking time to focus on their solo projects.
The members also made it clear that the group is not disbanding, but rather would be taking a short break, and rejoin as a group later.
Leader RM stated that if it hadn’t been for the epidemic, BTS would have taken a hiatus immediately following the release of their pre-pandemic 2020 single ON. Throughout the pandemic, fans continued to support fresh comebacks like Butter and Permission to Dance.
RM went on to say that he couldn’t figure out what their music’s message to audiences was anymore.
He explained: “The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something ... there’s not time left for growth.”
V insisted it wasn’t a split, adding they would all reunite when they get together again as a group and the “synergy” will be like no other.
“We should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” adds J-Hope. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. BTS will become stronger that way.”
Jimin expressed: “I think we’re now starting to think about what kind of artistes we each want our fans to remember. I think that’s why we’re going through a tough time now, trying to find our identity and it’s an exhausting and long process.”
“We will return someday, even more mature than we are now,” Jungkook assured the fans.
Oldest member Jin also thanked the fandom for sticking by their side and cheering for them.
Despite the fact that the boys will now focus on their own endeavours, BTS stated that they would want to come together on occasion to shoot their variety series BTS Run.
This is clearly not what fans expected to hear, yet many stated that they knew this choice was coming. BTS members have concentrated on solo projects and enhanced their unique personas with separate Instagram sites. After the release of BTS’s debut anthology album Proof, it was speculated that the group will take a break.
The dramatic announcement has left many ARMYs in shock. In reaction to the news, they took to social media, with sentiments such as “Thank you BTS” trending on Twitter.
In the following months, the members of the group will be working on a number of projects. J-Hope will play at the Lollapalooza music festival. Suga and Jungkook disclosed plans for new music releases , V is set to appear on reality programmes, and Jin recently mentioned in an interview with Weverse that he is more confident now and has a plan for what to do next.
Here’s to chapter 2!