BTS channels James Bond in Grammys performance

K-POP supergroup BTS had a secret agent-themed performance of their hit single Butter that brought the Grammys’ house down on Sunday night.

Dressed as undercover agents, the seven-man group made their grand entrance to the Grammy stage from all directions. Jungkook could be seen swooping down from the ceiling in spectacular style, while the other band members emerged from the audience.

V playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who had performed right before BTS, and threw a card to Jungkook who managed to catch it.

Their slick performance went of largely without a hitch, except for one near stumble by J-Hope as the group sang and danced their way from one stage to the next. Fortunately, he was able to stay on his feet and make a smooth (as butter) recovery.

Just like super spies, the group proceeded to do a dance montage, ducking lasers with James Bond-inspired moves.

It was quite fortunately for the group to be able to attend the event, as a week ago, Jungkook had tested positive for Covid-19 but recovered just in time.

The globally successful K-pop group was nominated for best pop duo/group performance for Butter.

BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas over the next two weekends for their Permission to Dance on Stage tour at Allegiant Stadium. Before their Grammys performance, RM told interviewer Laverne Co that they were planning to see the O show by Cirque du Soleil during their time in Las Vegas.

Incidentally, BTS also made a surprise pre-recorded appearance at the Oscars, celebrating their favourite Disney and Pixar movies, including Coco and Aladdin.

Earlier this month, BTS’ concert film, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul earned US$32.6 million (RM137.4 million) in its opening weekend at the international box office and grossed US$6.84 million (RM28.8 million) in North America, which was enough to crack the top five on the domestic box office charts.