BTS contributes to Eternals’ buzz in S. Korea

BTS fans have been excited about watching the latest Marvel production Eternals just to witness Jimin’s name in the credits at the end of the movie, with many buying tickets for the movie just to take recordings and photos of his name onscreen.

There have also been nationwide advertisements promoting his involvement, including in theatres showing the film.

All in all, the inclusion of the song Friends, which was written, composed, and produced by Jimin, has brought lots of publicity and revenue for the movie.

It would appear that both the movie’s production team and the film production company under which the movie was released have taken note of his impact in favour of the movie.