BTS contributes to Eternals’ buzz in S. Korea

BTS fans have been excited about watching the latest Marvel production Eternals just to witness Jimin’s name in the credits at the end of the movie, with many buying tickets for the movie just to take recordings and photos of his name onscreen.
There have also been nationwide advertisements promoting his involvement, including in theatres showing the film.
All in all, the inclusion of the song Friends, which was written, composed, and produced by Jimin, has brought lots of publicity and revenue for the movie.
It would appear that both the movie’s production team and the film production company under which the movie was released have taken note of his impact in favour of the movie.
On Nov 6, the Eternals official account on Twitter posted a screenshot of Jimin’s name credited under Friends as a songwriter, just as fans have been doing, and the Marvel Studios official account retweeted this tweet.
The director of Marvel’s latest film, Chloé Zhao explained that her decision to use the song came from a personal choice, as she shyly shared her love and bias towards BTS during an interview with one of the film’s stars, Kit Harington.
“It’s because [Friends] is my favourite BTS song. I really like Jimin. He’s too cute,” she said.
Alongside her love for the group, Zhao also revealed that the song seemed like the perfect fit for the movie’s message.
The song rightly speaks about friendship, and she believes that it closely resembles the relationships between the main characters in the film.