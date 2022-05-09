BTS drops songs list for new album Proof

EXCITING news for all the BTS Army! The K-pop boy band has revealed the official song or track list for their upcoming anthology album Proof, which is set to release next month on June 10.

The much-anticipated new album encompasses a collection of songs from BTS’s journey since their debut nine years ago, and three additional new songs included in the album, which comes in three CDs.

Though a certain section of the ARMY have mixed feelings about the smaller number of new songs compared to Map of the Soul: 7, which comprises 20 songs, many are still looking forward to the new songs.

The first CD has their popular songs such as Born Singer, DNA, Dynamite and big hits like Butter. Just last week, the group announced their latest single Yet to Come (The most beautiful moment).

Fans can expect more news throughout the months of May and June.

To date, BTS has released nine studio albums, six compilation albums and six extended plays. In 2019, BTS became the first group since The Beatles to have three albums – their Japanese studio album Face Yourself, Korean studio album Love Yourself: Tear and extended play Map of the Soul: Persona – reach number one in less than a year.