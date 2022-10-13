BTS fans celebrate Jimin’s birthday month

JIMIN is one of the most popular BTS members, if not one of the most beloved K-Pop idols in South Korea.

To show their affection for Jimin, fans are organising numerous projects throughout the month to celebrate his birthday, which falls on Oct 13.

For example, the ‘Jiminland’ event at Seongsu Yeongbang in South Korea had various activities, which helped to benefit other businesses nearby, while in Peru, fans held a water-themed show and exhibition to highlight his multiple talents.

It seems nothing can stop the fans from joining in on the birthday celebrations.

Even rain could not stop them. Fans waited in line holding an umbrella for a long time just to get a chance to participate in the event.

We wish Jimin a very happy birthday!