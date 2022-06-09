BTS’ J-Hope set to headline Lollapalooza

BTS’ J-Hope will headline this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park this July 28-31. J-Hope will wrap the festival on the final day, becoming the first South Korean singer to headline a major U.S. music festival.

“I’m happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family,” said Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell, in a statement.

“These artistes have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speaks different languages but possesses an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival,” he added.

J-Hope joins Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Kygo, Charli XCX, and many others on the bill. The festival’s official Twitter account has also provided a comprehensive breakdown of all of the scheduled set timings for the event.

It was also confirmed that K-pop group Tomorrow x Together will be performing on July 30, marking the group’s first time performing in the United States.

J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together join the tour after Doja Cat cancelled numerous summer festival appearances, including Lollapalooza and the Weeknd’s tour. The singer tweeted back in May that she would be undergoing tonsil surgery and needed time to recover.