BTS’ Jin begins mandatory military service

THE day that BTS fans around the world have been dreading has arrived – Jin has officially begun his mandatory military service.

The 30-year-old K-pop star entered the Republic of Korea (ROK) army’s new recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province on Tuesday, accompanied by the other six members of BTS.

Despite a plea by the group’s management company to avoid the military training grounds and to give Jin and the other members some privacy, there was a group of fans waiting for him, along with numerous reporters from all over the world. Fortunately, BTS were able to avoid running into them.

The BTS official social media account later posted pictures of all remaining members seeing Jin off, even giving his recently shaved head a rub for good luck. The photos were accompanied by the message: “Our Hyung (brother)! Go and come back well! Love you.”

Jin will undergo five weeks of basic training, before being assigned to his army post. One fan recently created a countdown to the date that Jin is scheduled to complete his mandatory service duties, which is believed to be on June 12, 2024.

While there is no official word on whether or not this supposed date is correct, no doubt fans will be looking forward to the time when all seven members will be reunited, which will be in 2025.