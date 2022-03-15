BTS’ Jin is officially an uncle to new nephew

RECENTLY, ARMYs began flooding BTS member Jin’s social media with messages of congratulations, after it was revealed that he finally became an uncle.

The story began last July, when Jin’s brother Kim Seok Jung – who has a friendly relationship with BTS fans – announced the amazing news that his wife Ah Reum was pregnant!

What made the situation even more adorable was the nickname the prospective parents had chosen for their coming baby – Butter, after BTS big hit at the time.

On Monday, fand noticed an update on Seok Jung’s public Instagram account, which seemed to indicated that the baby had been born. The post revealed the baby’s gender (a boy) as well as his official name, Kim Seon.

When the post was shared, fans in the comments offered their congratulations. On Twitter, they shared their love for the couple and their newest arrival and shared how excited they are to see “Uncle Jin” interact with his nephew.

He will undoubtedly be an amazing uncle and take care of his nephew if his brother or sister-in-law ever needs a break with his playful and caring personality