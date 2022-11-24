BTS’ Jungkook flies high with World Cup song

BTS member Jungkook debuted his highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the football event in Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium, just two days ago.

Jungkook also scored on the Spotify Global Charts as well. Dreamers debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Spotify Global Charts with 4.8 million streams.

It achieved the highest debut for a FIFA World Cup song and broke the record for the biggest first day streams on Spotify Global for a solo song by a K-Pop solo act, overtaking BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s song, Money.

It has also turned out to be his highest charting song, compared to his previous songs.

On Sunday night, the South Korean singer was joined by Qatari musician Faha Al Kubaisi to deliver a stunning performance with a light show and dancers.

“Look who we are. We are the dreamers.” Jungkook sang the lyrics to a crowded stadium before the football tournament began. “We make it happen because we believe it.”