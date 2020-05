There may be more unknown names becoming K-pop stars soon due to a brand new reality programme by Big Hit Entertainment (the South Korean management behind boy band BTS) and entertainment company CJ E&M.

Premiering on June 26 and aired on South Korean music TV channel Mnet, the idol survival programme named I-Land is on a global hunt for budding K-pop stars. Potential male trainees born between 1997 and 2008 will be pitted against each other in categories such as rapping, dancing, singing, acting and modelling.

Due to the vote-rigging controversy in Produce 101 series, I-Land will not have a voting system. Instead, the contestants will face a panel of judges and mentors.

According to Soompi, veteran singer Rain and rapper-producer Zico have been confirmed as mentors on the show. Actor Min Nam-goong is confirmed to be the host and storyteller throughout the duration of the show.