BTS love unites Tom Holland and Son Heung-min

HAVING grown up in the Greater London area, Tom Holland is a Tottenham supporter, and recently had the opportunity to meet world-famous South Korean footballer, Son Heung-min while on tour to promote Spider-Man No Way Home.

Son plays as a forward for Spurs, and captains the South Korea national team. When the Spider-Man actor and the football star met, they played a game of guessing which Spurs player would most likely be an Avenger.

Videos also showed Son and Holland posing for a photo, with the athlete posing with Spider-Man’s iconic web-shooting gesture while Holland did Son’s signature Filter pose.

Son has admitted to being a huge BTS fan, and even his Instagram profile picture is of him doing the same pose. Tottenham Hotspur’s official account often posts photos of Son doing the Filter pose along with his teammates, as well as references to Jimin’s song.

Since the premiere of the new Spider-Man movie, Son was also seen making the Spidey pose for the camera on the field. That led many fans to believe that Son is a true fanboy of both BTS and Spider-Man.

Fans also liked that his jersey number was 7, for the seven-man band.

During an interview, Holland also admitted that he thought BTS was ”a big deal”, and now with photos of him striking a pose that’s a part of Jimin’s solo choreography, Holland’s finally secured his place as an ARMY.

Many fans also noted the sincerity and humility of both Holland and Son, saying that they loved the banter between them.